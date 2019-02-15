Fenton Township Names New Trustee

February 15, 2019

A new trustee has filled an open seat on the Fenton Township Board of Trustees.



The Fenton Township Board of Trustees has chosen Christine Reid to fill the seat that was vacated when Shaun Shumaker was elected to the Genesee County Board of Commissioners last year. According to the Tri-County Times, Reid, a Linden High School graduate, is an active member of the township to which she moved to in 2006. She has spent the previous 10 years on the Fenton Township Zoning Board of Appeals. Part of her new duties include taking a spot on the Southern Lakes Parks Recreation Board. Reid is currently a corporate governance officer who has a background in paralegal studies that focused in bankruptcy law.



She said that while she is not opposed to progress, she is passionate about maintaining small town values, protecting natural resources, and growing the township thoughtfully and responsibly. With many people moving to the Fenton area, she says they need to be mindful of how they grow, and to think about the children and their education.



Twelve applicants filed for the job that became available after Shumaker won his election, and Reid was encouraged to apply by Fenton Township Clerk Robert Krug. She was appointed to the Trustee position by unanimous vote at a special meeting of the Board of Trustees last month. (MK)