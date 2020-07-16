Fenton Township Supervisor Retiring After 30 Years Of Service

July 16, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A trailblazing Fenton Township woman who served her community for 3 decades is not running for re-election. Bonnie Mathis was the first woman supervisor for Fenton Township.



She recently made the decision to not seek another term this November. Mathis, according to the Tri-County Times, has served as supervisor since 2002, and was a trustee for the dozen years before that. The 78-year-old said she feels a sadness about leaving her post, but that at her age she doesn’t want to go another 4 years. Mathis said there are many things she is proud of from her time with the township, but also pointed out that they were a team and that many people contributed to the work.



Fenton Township Treasurer John Tucker said things won’t be the same without her, and that he has never met a more kind or compassionate person. Trustee Mark Goupil noted Mathis’ friendliness, availability, and dedication to the community. Trustee Vince Lorraine stands to be her successor, as he is the only candidate running for the supervisor position.



Mathis said it’s time to give somebody else the chance to run the township and that she looks forward to spending more time with her family, and especially, her grandchildren.