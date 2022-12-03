Fenton-Thompson Watermain Extension Project Underway

December 3, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Motorists can expect to encounter various lane closures and detours in connection with a large watermain extension project underway in the Fenton area.



The Genesee County Drain Commission began work recently on its Fenton-Thompson Watermain Extension.



The new watermain will service residents in Fenton and Mundy Townships. It will be located from the intersection of Baldwin Road and Fenton Road, head south along Fenton Road to Thompson Road, and then west along Thompson Road to Jennings Road.



There will be lane closures and detours throughout the project. Torrey Road will have detoured left turns for up to two weeks, while Thompson Road will have a detour for up to two weeks. Fenton Road will be detoured to Torrey Road.



The project is expected to be completed in mid-summer of 2023, weather permitting.