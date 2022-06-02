Fenton Superintendent To Step Down

June 2, 2022

Ken Rogulski / newsw@whmi.com





Fenton Area Public Schools Superintendent Adam Hartley has announced his resignation effective June 30th.



Hartley is to become the executive director of alternative

education for Lansing Area Schools. That's according to a press release.



The Board of Education will name Heidie Ciesielski as the new superintendent of Fenton Areas Public Schools, effective July 1. She served as Executive Director of Teaching and earning for the district after working eight years as a middle school principal.