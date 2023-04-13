Fenton Students & Staff Discuss Equality Badges at BOE Meeting

April 13, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Students and faculty in Fenton Area Public Schools attended a heated Board of Education meeting on Monday night to discuss teachers wearing equality badges in the classroom.



Teachers in Fenton were given the option by their union to wear a badge in support equality of all races, genders, sexual orientations, and abilities.



Both parents and teachers voiced their support and concerns for wearing the badges at school. One student in support was Madelin Bernau, who said the badges help students feel cared for and supported by both staff and students.



“I know students who are gay, transgender have been sexually harassed, struggling with depression, and are looking for a support system regardless of their identity. Teachers for many students are fundamental role models.”



Some parents, however, were not in support of the equality badges, and questioned their purpose and potential agenda.



No actions were made by the board to remove the badges or prevent teachers from wearing them.



