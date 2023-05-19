Fenton Store Sells Winning $2 Million Scratch-Off Ticket

May 19, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A Genesee County man said winning a $2 million prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Fortune instant game is life-changing.



The lucky 56-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Beacon & Bridge Market, located at 3011 West Thompson Road in Fenton.



“I always purchase tickets from the same retailer, but I was too late to the store one night and they were closed, so I went to a different retailer to purchase a ticket,” said the player. “I wanted to try one of the new tickets, so I decided on the Fortune game.



“When I scratched the ticket and saw I’d won $2 million, I couldn’t believe it! I have been playing the Lottery for a long time, so it feels amazing to win big. Winning this prize is truly life-changing.”



The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim his prize. He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount.



With his winnings, he plans to pay off his home and help his family.



Players have won more than $16 million playing Fortune which launched in April. Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $2 million. More than $91 million in prizes remain, including two $2 million top prizes, 62 $5,000 prizes, and 167 $2,000 prizes.



In 2022, Lottery players won more than $1.7 billion playing instant games.



Lottery instant games may be purchased at any of the 10,500 retailers across the state.