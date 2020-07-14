Applefest Canceled In Fenton Due To COVID-19

July 14, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A popular festival in the Fenton area has been canceled due to COVID-19 but organizers are still working to bring some activities to the community.



Applefest takes place every September on the grounds of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church off North Adelaide Street. The St. John Fenton Parish Applefest Core Committee made the announcement earlier this month in a Facebook post. Organizers say Applefest has been an integral part of the parish and its success since it began in 1972. Evolving year after year, it is said to have become the largest community festival held in the Diocese of Lansing. Proceeds provide revenue for various parish campus advancements and outreach programs.



The social media post states the last few weeks and months have been challenging for many, including the planning committee. It has been meeting on a regular basis but after much thought, it was decided for the overall concern and safety of parish members and the community to cancel the “traditional” Applefest. The Committee has decided to move forward with some different events for the revised 2020 Applefest to unite and continue to raise funds in support of the parish. Those include a raffle drawing, 1st annual golf event, virtual road race, pie auction and frozen pie sales, in addition to corporate sponsorships. Officials said they understand this may be a major disappointment to many but they’re looking at the situation as a positive opportunity to support the parish and community while keeping people safe and healthy. Plans are already said to be in the works for Applefest 2021. Facebook photo.