Student Struck By Vehicle After Getting Off School Bus

April 23, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An 11-year-old student was struck by a vehicle after getting off the school bus last week.



The Tri-County Times reports it happened near the 1400 block of Rose Center Road in Rose Township last Thursday before 5pm.



The student was crossing the road and was reportedly struck by a vehicle driven by a 45-year-old Fenton man.



A letter sent out by the Fenton Area Public Schools district stated the student received medical attention and “was not severely injured”.



There are conflicting reports as to whether the school bus’s stop signal and lights were activated or not. The driver maintained they were not. The Times reports he “stopped and checked on the 11 year old student and spoke with the school bus driver before they all left the scene. The student was evaluated by EMS and found to be uninjured.”



The district continues to emphasize school bus and student safety.



