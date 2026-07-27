Fenton Area Public Schools & Fenton Police Host Proactive School Safety Training

July 27, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Police, along with school and community leaders recently took part in a school safety training course.



Fenton Area Public Schools and the Fenton Police Department recently partnered with the ALICE Training® Institute, a solution of Navigate360, to bring ALICE Instructor Certification Training to the local community.



The two-day course took place on July 20th and 21st at Fenton High School.



The comprehensive instructor course taught proactive survival strategies for emergency situations using a trauma-informed approach.



The program emphasizes age- and ability-appropriate safety skills, equipping local educators, law enforcement officers, and community leaders with the knowledge and tools needed to support civilian safety.



The primary objective of the ALICE program is to empower individuals to participate in their own safety using proactive, options-based responses.



FAPS Superintendent Dr. Busch said "Fenton Area Public Schools embraces the highest standard of safety preparedness. This training provided our team with life skills that focus on empowerment, clear communication, and proactive care for our students and staff."



The ALICE acronym stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate:



• Alert: Recognizing signs of potential danger through awareness and communication.



• Lockdown: Securing entry points if evacuation is not immediate.



• Inform: Relaying real-time, clear information to empower informed decisions.



• Counter: Utilizing noise and distraction techniques as a supportive option when in close proximity to danger.



• Evacuate: Moving away from danger to predetermined safe locations when safe to do so.





Completing the certification course prepares participants to bring these proactive response strategies back to their respective schools and organizations, expanding safety resources across the community.



ALICE strategies align with recommendations from the Department of Education, Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency, and Federal Bureau of Investigation.





About ALICE Training:



ALICE Training, a solution of Navigate360, is an original proactive options-based response program that prepares civilians with life skills to increase safety in emergency situations. ALICE strategies are taught with a trauma-informed approach and are recommended by official state and federal guidelines. For more information, visit www.alicetraining.com.