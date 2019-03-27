Fenton School Board Fills Vacancies

March 27, 2019

The Fenton Area Schools Board of Education has appointed two new members filling vacancies created by departures at the end of February.



At a recent meeting of the Fenton Board of Education, Scott Pushman and Emily Rossmaessler were appointed to fill seats that were vacated by Rick Koester and Kristen Harmon, who both resigned during a special meeting on February 20th. The Tri-County Times reports that Koester has moved to western Michigan and that Harmon did not reveal her own reasons for stepping down.



Pushman graduated from Fenton High School in 2000 before attending Central Michigan University and Michigan State University. He has 2 school-aged children and is the president of the Fenton Education Foundation Board of Directors.



Rossmaessler is a graduate of Swartz Creek High School and has a master’s degree in education from George Mason University, in Virginia. She has previously worked as an elementary school and middle school teacher in Washington D.C., and has 3 young children, with one in kindergarten.



Superintendent Adam Hartley said he appreciated the board of education’s leadership through this process and that the district is fortunate to have residents like Pushman and Rossmaessler who want to make a difference. Both have been appointed to serve through the end of 2020, with their seats being on the ballot in November of that year. (MK)