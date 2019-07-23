Fenton School Board Renews Superintendent's Contract

July 23, 2019

A local Superintendent will continue to lead his district after be granted a contract renewal.



Fenton Area Public Schools Superintendent Adam Hartley received the 3-year renewal from the Board of Education at their latest meeting. Hartley joined the district in 2016, with his contract having expired at the beginning of this month. During a June meeting, the Board approved an evaluation of Hartley’s first term as “lead learner,” in which his service was deemed “highly effective.” The Tri-County reports that during his first 3 years as superintendent, the district added programming for alternative education students, he helped strengthen the district’s financial position, and was instrumental in the purchase of new curriculum materials. Fenton Area Public Schools, in that time, also formed early-college partnerships with the University of Michigan-Flint and Mott Community College.



Hartley said he looks forward to continuing the work he and has team has done in providing a safe and quality learning experience for students. With this contract, Hartley will earn just under $147,000 per year, through the end of the 2021-2022 school year. (MK)