SAW Grant To Help Clean, Inspect Fenton's Sewers

October 17, 2019

The City of Fenton will be receiving a grant to help with the inspection and cleaning of underground infrastructure. A Stormwater, Asset Management, Wastewater, or SAW, Grant is being awarded to the City of Fenton by the Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy. The SAW Grant will cover up to roughly $990,000 for the cleaning and inspection of the city’s sewer and storm lines. The city’s match for the grant is 10% for each dollar spent, according to the Tri-County Times.



Engineering firm OHM put together a scope for the project which includes the inspection of approximately 78,000 feet of sanitary sewer and 64,000 feet of storm sewer. It also calls for the contractor to assess conditions of manhole structures and perform root cutting and mineral deposit removal as needed. Three bids came in, two of which were within $5,000 of each other. Based on OHM’s recommendations, they and city staff have recommended that City Council offer the contract to Pipeline Management of Milford. While they were the slightly higher bidder at $344,000, OHM believes they will yield lower risk of cost for specific maintenance items used in the project. Public Works Director Dan Brisson said the city will be reimbursed by the grant for 90% of the project cost. (MK)