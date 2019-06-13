Fenton Roundabout Bids Come In High

June 13, 2019

Fenton City officials are considering options for a potential roundabout in which all 3 bidders submitted proposals above the estimated cost.



Many City of Fenton residents believe that something needs to be done at the intersection at North Road and Torrey Road. Council approved the installation of a roundabout in May with a cost of roughly $1.26-million estimated by engineers, according to the Tri-County Times. Last week, the bids were opened at the Michigan Department of Transportation. They ranged between$1.35-million and $1.42-million. Now, city engineers with the help of advisors are looking for ways to lower the cost of the project. Public Works Director Dan Czarnecki said he believes that when they look closer at it, they may be able to find places where they can save the city money.



Czarnecki also noted that while he wasn’t familiar with the low bidder, L.A. Construction Corp., for the project, the city has worked with the middle builder, Champagne & Marx on several projects throughout Fenton in the past. If they can get the financial side of things ironed out, construction on Torrey Road to Oak Park should begin after the 4th of July, with the roundabout portion beginning after Labor Day. Czarnecki said it is unlikely the project will be put back out to bid. (MK)