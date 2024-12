Guardrail Replacement In Fenton Township Friday

December 12, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some delays are possible due to roadwork in Fenton Township tomorrow.



The Genesee County Road Commission will be replacing guardrail on Fenton Road between Thompson Road and South Long Lake Road on Friday. That work is expected to take place from 8am to 2pm.



Flaggers will be controlling traffic.



The Road Commission advises that drivers may experience short delays.



All work is weather permitting.