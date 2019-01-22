Fenton Restaurant Week Underway

January 22, 2019

Area foodies have a chance to get out and experience new culinary delights in Fenton this week.



Fenton's 4th Annual Restaurant Week is currently underway, offering a chance for people to get out of the house but also help drive business during the cold winter weather. The “restaurant week” concept has taken off in recent years and it’s now tradition for many areas. 14 restaurants throughout the Fenton community are participating - offering specials, unique menus and discounts for patrons.



Fenton Restaurant Week runs through this Saturday. Information can be found on the Fenton Regional Chamber of Commerce website. That link is provided. (JM)