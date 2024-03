Fenton Police Sergeant Passes Away

March 15, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The community is mourning the loss of a sergeant with the Fenton Police Department.



In a post on social media, the department said it was with heavy hearts they shared the passing of Sergeant William Andringa.



The Department said Andringa passed away yesterday morning in his home.



Andringa has been with the City of Fenton Police Department since 1998.



With 26 years of service, he was planning to retire in April.