Fenton City Council Awards Contract For Mill Pond Dam Project

March 9, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



The City of Fenton has awarded a contract for needed repairs of the Mill Pond dam.



A memo in City Council’s most recent packet from Fenton Public Works Director Dan Brisson to City Manager Lynn Markland lays out details for the Mill Pond Dam Maintenance and Repair Project. Brisson writes that in March of 2021, engineering services for design and bidding were approved. The project will consist of concrete repairs to the dam walls, raceway walls, structural joint sealing, and the installation of a seepage drain system.



The City put the project out to bid and received two vastly different offers. Pullman SST, Inc. of Trenton was the low bid, at $299,135. The other bid came in at $1,138,169.42 from CA Hull Company, Inc., out of Walled Lake. The Tri-County times reports that at their meeting last week, City Council unanimously approved awarding Pullman the contract. The funding will be provided by through the Downtown Development Authority. Work is planned to begin this year, at a date to be determined, but no later than fall.



The project is expected to take 30 days to complete.