Fenton Man Sentenced On Child Sex Abuse Charges

June 11, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Sentencing has been handed down on child sex abuse charges against a Fenton man.



58-year-old Kevin Robert Choma was one of a dozen men arrested in July of 2019 by the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team, or GHOST, in an operation that targeted human trafficking. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the arrests involved undercover officers going on specific websites to offer up children between the ages of 13 and 15 for sex.



Choma (pictured) was originally charged with child sexually abusive activity, a 20-year felony, as well as an additional 20-year felony of using a computer to commit a crime against a child, and accosting a child for immoral purposes, a 4-year felony. Court records show that on Thursday he was sentenced to 90 days on an electronic tether and five years of probation following his earlier guilty plea to using a computer to commit a crime against a child in exchange for the other two counts being dropped.



Meanwhile, a Tyrone Township man is facing similar charges after also being arrested by the task force. 39-year-old Jeremy J. Studt was charged earlier this year with the same three felony counts. His case was bound over to Genesee County Circuit Court for trial, although no new dates have been set.