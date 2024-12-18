Fenton Man Found Dead After Trying to Sell Gun in Detroit

December 18, 2024

Detroit City Police are investigating the murder of a 21-year-old Fenton man who reportedly had driven to Detroit to sell a gun. Police, with the aid of a K-9 tracking dog, found the victim Tuesday in an abandoned school building in the Linwood-Davison area.



Police had found the man's car nearby late Monday night and came upon the body the next day while following up on a missing persons report filed by his parents. Shell casings, but no gun, were recovered at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit City Police or Crime Stoppers. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.