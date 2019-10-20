Fenton Man Killed In Moped Crash

October 20, 2019

A Michigan State University student was killed when his moped collided with a pickup truck at an intersection near the school's campus.



Meridian Township Police say 20-year-old Sebastian Tyll of Fenton was driving a moped Friday morning when it collided with the truck, fatally injuring him.



Police tell the Lansing State Journal that Tyll was wearing a helmet. Alcohol isn't believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains un der investigation. (AP)