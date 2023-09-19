Fenton Man Arrested After Damaging Golf Course, Fleeing Police

September 19, 2023

Jessica Mathews





A Fenton man was arrested over the weekend for causing damage at a golf course, fleeing, and leading police on a chase.



At around 12:40pm Sunday, Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the Preserve Golf Course in Tyrone Township for a destruction of property complaint.



The golf course reported a Grey Ford Fusion driving on the course. The vehicle was also reported to have driven through the yards of nearby homes. Upon arriving, the suspect vehicle was spotted leaving the subdivision. A traffic stop was attempted at Lee Jones and Nimphie Roads but the suspect fled and continued onto Old US-23, before eventually entering onto southbound US-23.



Deputies were able to stop the vehicle on southbound US-23 north of Highland Road by boxing it in. The driver, a 34-year-old Fenton man, was taken into custody after a brief struggle. Possible drug use by the suspect is being investigated.



One Deputy was treated for a minor injury sustained during the arrest.



The suspect was lodged in the Livingston County Jail for Operating Under the Influence of Drugs, Fleeing and Eluding, and Resisting and Obstructing charges.



Deputies were assisted on scene by the Fenton City Police Department.