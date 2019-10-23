Fenton Man Charged With Stealing Club Keno Cash

October 23, 2019

A Fenton man has been charged with stealing more than $30,000 in Club Keno tickets from a Livingston County party store.



20-year-old Cade Eversole was recently charged with one count of forging/counterfeiting a lottery ticket and one count of of unauthorized computer use after authorities say he accessed a lottery machine behind the counter at The Tyrone Party Store on Center Road. Authorities say he printed off lottery tickets without paying for them. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office investigated the theft and says Eversole stole approximately $31,000 worth of tickets in total.



He remains at large so court dates have yet to be set. If convicted, Eversole faces up to 5 years in prison. (JK)