Fenton Man Charged In Human Trafficking Sting Enters Plea

February 19, 2020

A plea to child sex abuse charges has been entered by a Fenton man.



58-year-old Kevin Robert Choma was one of a dozen men arrested last July by the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team, or GHOST, in an operation that targeted human trafficking. All 12 defendants were charged with felonies relating to attempting to meet and engage in sex acts with 13, 14, and 15-year-old children. Choma was charged with child sexually abusive activity, a 20-year felony, as well as an additional 20-year felony of using a computer to commit a crime against a child, and accosting a child for immoral purposes, a 4-year felony.



Court records show that on Tuesday, he entered a plea of guilty to using a computer to commit a crime against a child in exchange for the other two counts being dropped. When Choma is sentenced April 7th, he’ll face a minimum of 12 to 20 months according to a pre-sentence agreement.



Meanwhile, a Tyrone Township man is facing similar charges after also being arrested by the task force. 39-year-old Jeremy J. Studt was charged last month with the same three felony counts. His case was recently bound over to Genesee County Circuit Court for trial. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the most recent arrests involved undercover officers going on specific websites to offer up children between the ages of 13 and 15 for sex. (JK)