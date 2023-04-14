Fenton Man Arraigned in Fatal Crash in Tyrone Twp

April 14, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A Fenton man has been arraigned and for his involvement in a fatal crash that happened last year in Tyrone Township.



36-year-old Robert Albert has been arraigned for his role in the crash that killed one person and left another in critical condition last September.



The crash happened at the intersection of Denton Hill Road at Denton Creek Drive. Albert was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and crashed into a vehicle that was being driven by a 46-year-old woman, who died at the scene of the crash. The woman was accompanied by a 48-year-old passenger in that vehicle, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.



Albert has been charged with Second-Degree Murder, one count of Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated Causing Death, and one count of driving while Intoxicated Causing Serious Injury.



He is currently being held in jail on a $400,000 bond.