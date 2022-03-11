Engineering Services Approved For Fenton Streets Program

March 11, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Fenton City Council has approved engineering services for a major road rehabilitation project to begin later this year.



The Local Streets Program will begin year one of the project with the reconstruction and/or rehabilitation of 12 streets, as written in a memo from Public Works Director Dan Brisson to the City Manager. Those streets are First through Sixth, and Ninth; and Walnut, Oak, Lemen, Thurber, Center and Howard Street all north of Main Street.



Scope of the work also includes sidewalk updates to come into compliance with Americans with Disability Act standards, curb repairs where applicable, addressing existing roadway-related drainage issues, sign upgrades, and pavement markings. At a recent meeting of City Council, council members approved engineering firm OHM’s scope of services for this 2022 portion of the project, according to the Tri-County Times. Services will be performed for an amount not-to-exceed $145,000, with another $25,000 approved for geotechnical services.



Construction on the affected roads could begin anytime from mid-to-late spring, or early summer.