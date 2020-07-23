Man Sentenced For Armed Robbery In Fenton

July 23, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A Pontiac man charged with a Fenton armed robbery is heading to prison.



22-year-old Ward Alvin Goodnight III was originally charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of felony firearms but later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of larceny from a person and the felony firearms count. In court this week, he was ordered to serve two years in prison with credit for three days served. He must also serve one year of probation, which will run consecutive to his prison sentence.



Goodnight had been sought for the December 5th robbery of a 23-year-old Holly man who Fenton Police say agreed to meet Goodnight in a store parking lot along Owen Road to sell his PlayStation 4. The meet-up was arranged via the “letgo” app, which pairs up buyers and sellers of used items. The victim said after giving Goodnight the gaming system, he pulled out a gun and told him to get back inside his car. Goodnight then drove away.