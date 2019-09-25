Fenton "Ghost Walk" Tours Return In October

September 25, 2019

Popular walking tours featuring folklore and legends will return to the Fenton community next month.



Tales of past and present spirits will come alive as the Fenton Village Players and the Fenton Historical Society team up for the Ghost Walk tours in October. It’s not a haunted or scary event but rather designed to combine heritage, folklore and stories about the ghosts of Fenton. The walking tours are less than one mile and wind around Fenton’s historic district. Tours take place on Friday and Saturday, October 18th and 19th and will depart every 15 minutes from 6:30pm through 9:15pm. The tours of approximately 20 people will depart from the Fenton Historical Museum and go south through Dibbleville, visiting some homes that have what are described as significant ghost stories from early Fenton. Tours end at the Fenton First Presbyterian Church with stories, refreshments and music. Attendees are advised to come prepared with appropriate footwear, a flashlight, water or whatever needed to be comfortable as the terrain might be uneven. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $12 or $15 at the event.



Details are available through the provided link. (JM)