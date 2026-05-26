Local Company Among Three Business Development Projects To Receive State Funding

May 26, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local company is among three business development projects selected to receive state funding.



Investments will advance Michigan’s leadership in agribusiness, electric vehicle manufacturing, and research and development – and create an expected 650 new jobs across Southeast Michigan.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF) Board announced approval for projects in Fenton (Genesee County), Troy (Oakland County), and Detroit (Wayne County) that will result in 650 new jobs and over $97 (m) million in capital investment in the state.



The three projects are supported by performance-based grants through the Michigan Business Development Program (MBDP), which are awarded to businesses creating qualified new jobs and/or making new investment in Michigan.







-New Fenton Food and Beverage LLC facilities will produce component for plant-based milk alternative products.



OVERVIEW: The MSF Board approved a $960,000 MBDP performance-based grant for the newly formed company Fenton Food and Beverage LLC to create at least 96 new jobs and invest up to $56.2 million in the City of Fenton (Genesee County). The Board also approved a five-year, 50% Alternative State Essential Services Agreement (SESA) Exemption with an estimated value of up to $168,000 for its $35 million eligible investment in Eligible Personal Property.



There are three entities connected with the new Fenton location: Fenton Food and Beverage LLC, Fenton Holding Co, Inc., and Fenton Food and Beverage Properties LLC. The project average wage from all of the positions to be hired is anticipated to be $33.32 per hour (plus benefits). All positions will have starting wages higher than the $21.58 Regional Median Wage.



Fenton Food and Beverage LLC is owned by Yahya Abbas of YaYa Foods Corp., a Canadian company with over 30 years of experience in food and beverage manufacturing. All manufacturing operations remain independent between YaYa Foods and the new Fenton facility, but it is anticipated that Fenton Food and Beverage LLC may produce a primary product expected to serve as a component in some YaYa Foods products.



“Michigan stood out early in our site selection process, and Fenton offered the right combination of access, workforce, and partnership,” said Yahya Abbas, CEO of Fenton Foods. “We’re excited to move forward and build a strong, long-term operation here.”



WHY IT MATTERS: YaYa Foods Corp has a long history in the plant-based milk alternative space and is the second-largest manufacturer in North America within the category. In addition to providing YaYa Foods Corp with additional opportunities to tap into the U.S. beverage market, the Fenton location expects to be the first in North America to use a new technology of extracting milk from nuts with water instead of making milk from paste.



Michigan was among six states located in the Midwest and Southeast regions in the running for the project, with the talented workforce and the connectivity to cities around the world through Detroit Metro Airport being a significant driver of the decision to choose Michigan.







-Electric vehicle manufacturer Slate Auto expanding North American headquarters in Troy, creating 392 jobs



OVERVIEW: The MSF Board approved a $5 million MBDP performance-based grant to Slate Auto to expand its presence at its North American headquarters in the City of Troy (Oakland County). Since it began operations in 2022, Slate has been headquartered in Troy. With the recent addition of a facility in Sterling Heights, Slate currently employs 325 Michiganders across the state.



With a capital investment of $10.4 million, Slate’s expansion will create at least 392 qualified new jobs, including good-paying corporate, engineering, and design positions over the next five years. This growth is part of the company’s broader effort to strengthen domestic innovation and manufacturing capabilities, with a focus on sustainable product research and development.



WHY IT MATTERS: As the birthplace of the American automotive industry, Michigan has the historical legacy, infrastructure, and skilled workforce in the sector. Slate considered several states for growth and chose Michigan for its industry leadership and the ease of collaboration it would create with other Metro Detroit companies in the mobility and vehicle electrification sector.



Slate has already received over 150,000 reservations for its principal product, an affordable electric pickup truck, and anticipates deliveries in late 2026 with higher-volume product to come in 2027. Adding 392 jobs to its headquarters in Troy will solidify the company’s presence in Michigan and help to meet demand for its product.







-Robotic 3D concrete printing company Alquist 3D, LLC to establish manufacturing and R&D facility in Detroit, creating 162 new jobs



OVERVIEW: The MSF Board approved a $1.6 million MBDP performance-based grant to Alquist 3D, LLC, a national leader in robotic 3D concrete printing. The Colorado-based company plans to establish a new manufacturing and R&D facility in Detroit (Wayne County), investing at least $31.25 million and creating up to 162 new jobs over the next five years.



Alquist selected Michigan after evaluating several other states, including Nebraska, Georgia, Arizona, Arkansas, Minnesota, and North Carolina. The company chose Detroit because of the state’s strong education and training infrastructure, deep manufacturing ecosystem, and access to an experienced industrial workforce.



The new Robotics and Engineering Center of Excellence will be located in Detroit’s growing technology corridor at Newlab. The facility will include dedicated R&D and manufacturing space to support Alquist 3D’s next stage of growth, including robotics production, engineering development, workforce training, and the continued advancement of 3D construction printing for commercial and residential projects.



WHY IT MATTERS: Alquist is the only 3D construction printing company offering a training curriculum in direct partnership with community colleges and trade schools. Since September 2024, the company’s educational program has trained more than 200 students. As part of its Michigan expansion, Alquist plans to grow these efforts and is currently in active discussions with Henry Ford College, Wayne State University, the University of Michigan, and other schools around the state.



Alquist’s expansion brings together advanced robotics, construction innovation, and workforce development in a city with one of the strongest manufacturing legacies in the world. The company’s work is focused on making construction faster, more adaptable, and more sustainable while helping train the next generation of builders, technicians, and engineers.



During the May meeting of the MSF, the Board also approved support for a Transformational Brownfield Plan to support the development of a 20-story, mixed-use high rise apartment building in Downtown Ann Arbor (Washtenaw County). The project at 350 S. Fifth Ave. will feature 330 units of affordable housing and over 6,500 square feet of commercial space; when complete, the project is expected to result in $209.4 million in total capital investment.





Governor Gretchen Whitmer commented “Michigan is on the move and open for business, competing for and winning big projects in industries like agribusiness and advanced manufacturing. Today’s announcement will create 650 good-paying jobs and cement Michigan as the best place to build the future. Let’s keep working together to create good-paying jobs, bring supply chains home from overseas, and tell Michigan’s story.”