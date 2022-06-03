Church To Host Symbolic Mortgage Burning Ceremony

June 3, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A unique celebration is planned Sunday in the City of Fenton.



The community is invited to attend a symbolic “mortgage burning ceremony” for Fenton’s First Presbyterian Church. The event will feature hot dogs, popcorn, cake, coffee and water from 11:30am to 1pm. The church was able to pay off its more than $1 million mortgage and will host an event titled “Completing Our Miracle Celebration”.



Officials said it was with gratitude for a generous, anonymous donation that allowed them to pay off their mortgage and thus, they’re inviting everyone in the community to our mortgage burning celebration”.



Elizabeth Street will be closed for the celebration between South LeRoy Street and Oak Street on Sunday from 9am to 1pm.



Facebook photo.