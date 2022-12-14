Fenton Firefighters Collecting Toys For Children In Need Tonight

December 14, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Fenton firefighters will be out later this evening collecting toys and gifts for children in need this Christmas.



Firefighters with the City of Fenton Fire Department have partnered with the Salvation Army to “Fill the Truck” with new unwrapped toys and clothes for children in need.



Fire Chief Bob Cairnduff says those wanting to help kids in need this Christmas can stop out and donate.



Firefighters will be out at the Fenton Walmart off Owen Road from 5-8pm tonight.