Fenton Fire Department Seeks On-Call Firefighters

February 17, 2020

The City of Fenton Fire Department is accepting applications for paid-on-call firefighters.



The department operates out of one station located at 205 East Caroline Street. Since the department is paid-on-call, it means firefighters don’t live at the station and respond to calls when needed from home or work. The department responds to calls in the City of Fenton and parts of Tyrone Township. The City website says the department responds to approximately 500 calls per year in both the city and the township, and also maintains an active Fire Explorer post for youth ages 14 to 21 who are interested in learning about the firefighting profession.



Those who would like to volunteer as a firefighter and live within the city limits of Fenton or very close to the city limits are asked to submit an application online via the City website. That link is provided. Applications will be accepted through Monday, March 2nd and there are currently three openings. Anyone with questions can call the fire station at 810-629-8595. (JM)