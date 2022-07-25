Cause Of Fire That Damaged Fenton Businesses "Undetermined"

July 25, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



The exact cause of a fire that severely damaged four businesses in downtown Fenton will remain undetermined but it’s not believed to be suspicious.



The fire broke out behind a dumpster on June 28th, which spread to a barn and a car, causing the gas tank to rupture and explode - catching nearby businesses across a parking lot on fire. The barn burned to the ground.



The blaze destroyed the popular El Topo Mexican Restaurant and the Relief and Resource Co. Speakeasy - both located inside the same building. The adjacent Edward Jones investment firm also suffered extensive fire damage.



Fenton Fire Chief Bob Cairnduff tells WHMI the area of origin was determined to be behind the dumpster enclosure, noting the vehicle that was parked in the area has been ruled out as a source. He said there were a few different possible sources that could have started the fire, but they were unable to determine the exact cause.



Cairnduff said there was nothing suspicious about the fire and it has been ruled “undetermined after investigation”. He clarified that means they could not pinpoint the exact cause, but there is no reason to investigate further.



Cairnduff says the main reason the fire spread to the El Topo building is due to the fact that there was a waste oil (cooking oil) receptacle behind the dumpster enclosure. Once that was involved with fire it ruptured and the burning liquid spread across the parking lot towards the business. He says it caught the wood fence on fire, that was attached to the business, and the fire rapidly spread up the side of the building, due to the flammable liquids that were involved. (middle photo)



Cainduff says they conducted our investigation in conjunction with the two 3rd party fire investigation companies that were hired by the Insurance companies involved. The incident has since been turned over to all of the parties involved and their insurance companies.



The blaze occurred exactly one week after a June 21st inferno that destroyed several businesses and historic buildings in downtown Holly, which is only five miles from Fenton.