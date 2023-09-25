Fenton Woman Charged In Fatal Crash Bound Over

September 25, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Fenton woman charged in connection with a fatal crash is heading to trial.



46-year-old Emily Erichson-Vargo is charged with 2nd degree murder, operating while intoxicated causing death, and reckless driving causing death. Her case was recently bound over for trial following a probable cause conference in 53rd District Court.



The charges are tied to a crash that happened on March 28th on White Lake Road in Tyrone Township. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 2015 GMC Canyon was traveling southbound on White Lake Road from Bennett Lake Road when the vehicle left the roadway near Forest Lake Drive. The vehicle struck several trees and overturned.



Erichson-Vargo suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized. 32-year-old Nathan Matweychek, a passenger, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene.



The Sheriff’s Office said at the time neither was wearing a seatbelt and that alcohol appeared to be a contributing factor.



Erichson-Vargo is currently free on a $500,000 surety bond.



Future dates in Livingston County Circuit Court are pending.