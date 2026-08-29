Fenton Education Foundation Hosts Annual Back-to-School All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast

August 29, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Fenton Education Foundation invites students, families, and community members to kick off the new school year at the annual Back-to-School All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast.



It’s on Sunday, September 13th from 9am to noon at AGS Middle School.



The family-favorite event brings the community together to support the Fenton Education Foundation and Fenton Area Public Schools (FAPS).



Attendees will enjoy an all-you-can-eat breakfast served by special guest pancake flippers - FAPS teachers and staff!



In addition to pancakes, the event features a variety of fun family activities including:



• Pancake Topping Station & Coffee Bar

• Fortress Bounce House

• Photo Booth

• Kids’ Activities & Local Fire Truck Visit



Representatives of the Fenton Education Foundation commented "We are thrilled to bring the community together for another great morning of food, fun, and support for our local schools. Having our teachers and administration step up as pancake flippers makes it a wonderful experience for the kids and families."



Tickets for ages 4–10 and ages 11 & up, as well as business sponsorship opportunities, can be purchased directly online.



Local businesses interested in sponsoring placemats, activity stations, or event tents can find additional details on the foundation’s website.



To purchase tickets, learn more about sponsorship opportunities, or support the foundation, visit the provided link.



Photos: Fenton Education Foundation