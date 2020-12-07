Fenton Tanning Salon Fined For COVID-19 Violations

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local tanning salon has been fined for violating COVID-19 workplace safety.



The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued a “general duty” citation to United States Lighting, doing business as U B Tan in Fenton. The “general duty” clause requires employers to provide a safe workplace and could carry a fine of up to $7,000. According to a release from Michigan State Police, United States Lighting is being fined $400 for their COVID-19-related violations. Those violations include not having a preparedness and response plan, failing to train employees on COVID-19, not conducting self-screening protocols, and not posting signs asking customers to not enter if they are, or have recently been, sick.



United States Lighting has 15 working days to contest the violations and penalties. They may also enter a Penalty Reduction Agreement with MIOSHA and agree to fix their noted hazards by an abatement date for a 50% reduction in fees. United States Lighting was one of 9 businesses in Michigan to be cited this past week.



A copy of the citation can be found below.