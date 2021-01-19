Fenton Council Approves Interim Contract For Solid Waste Disposal

January 19, 2021

Several viable bids have led Fenton City Council to extending their agreement with the current solid waste and recycling hauler as they consider their options.



In a memo to City Council, Fenton Assistant City Manager Michael Hart said that following a thorough and comprehensive Solid Waste & Recycle bid process initiated last year, they have 5 qualified bidders. In order to allow the City time to thoroughly analyze and compare the bids, he recommended entering into an interim agreement with current contractor Republic Services for 9 months. City administration will coordinate with the City Council’s Solid Waste Committee to provide feedback or a recommendation for consideration at a future meeting.



The nine-month contract is retroactive to January 1st and ends September 30th. The rate will be $16.46 per month, per customer. While some on City Council felt that nine months was too long of a time frame, the Tri-County Times reports that Hart believes that time is needed for negotiations and to tie the contract in with the fiscal year. If a different contractor is ultimately chosen, they may additionally need time to ensure they have enough trucks and bins available.



City Council voted to approve the extension at their most recent meeting, held online.