New Winter Concert Series To Heat Up Downtown Fenton

January 24, 2019

A new winter concert series coming to the City of Fenton will help residents shake the winter blues. The City of Fenton Arts & Culture Commission (FACC) is hosting a series of 3 shows at the Community and Cultural Center. Dubbed “Cabin Fever,” FACC Board Chair and Mayor Pro-Tem Pat Lockwood said they “wanted to create a music series that offers a warm and relaxing after-work atmosphere to beat the winter blues.” It’s also an opportunity to showcase artwork that will be on display throughout the center.



The first Cabin Fever show will take place on Thursday, February 7 with ensemble performances from the Fenton Community Orchestra. Then, on Thursday, February 21, musicians from the University of Michigan – Flint Jazz Combo will have the spotlight. Tickets to these shows are $10 each and include one adult beverage and hors d’oeuvres samplings. An additional cash bar will be available during these performances. Tickets for these two concerts can be purchased at the Southern Lakes Parks and Recreation office inside the Community Center or Fenton’s Book.



The series closes out on Thursday, March 14 with a family friendly and free event. Celtic Folk Band Roane will entertain along with a Scottish and Irish dance troupe from Fenton. Irish food and beverages will be available for purchase that night. Donations from the shows will be used to offset concert expenses and support future events at the cultural center, including this one, which the FACC Board hopes will turn into an annual event. (MK)