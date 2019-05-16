Volunteers Sought To Help Beautify Downtown Fenton

Fenton residents are being invited to get a little dirty to help make the city a little prettier.



The 6th Annual Fenton Community Planting Day is scheduled for Saturday, June 1st. Those interested in helping spruce up and add a little color to the local flora can join up with the Beautification Team outside of City Hall at 9am. Beautification Team Chairwoman Dawn Overmyer said they will provide the flowers, but volunteers should bring gloves, a small shovel, and clothes they don’t mind getting dirty. New grass, mulch, and flowers will planted outside of City Hall, the Police and Fire Departments, at the gazebo, O’Donnell Park, Freedom Park, the library, and the museum.



Overmyer said they don’t normally have as many volunteers as the 32 they had for the first Planting Day, but that they’ve become much more efficient with it and it shouldn’t take more than an hour or two. Refreshments in form of coffee and donuts will be available.



Overmyer said there is no need to register, just show up at 9am and prepare to get a little dirty. (MK)