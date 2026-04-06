Fenton Community Orchestra Prepares for Annual Spring Concerts

April 6, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com





The Fenton Community Orchestra’s spring concerts are coming up next weekend, taking place at Fenton High School’s Ruby Zima Auditorium on Friday, April 17 at 7pm and Saturday, April 18 at 2pm.



Admission is free to attend. The organization says donations are gratefully accepted.



This year’s program features Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7, known for its haunting beauty, as well as highlights from the musical and movie Wicked. The program will also include work composed by one of their own members, Jim Kortage.



The orchestra is performing with Simply Strings, an intermediate-level for violin, viola, cello, and bass. Rehearsals are scheduled Thursday evenings from 5:30-7:30pm at Andrew G. Schmidt Middle School in Fenton.



This is the Fenton Community Orchestra’s 16th season, sponsored by Marathon Flint Oil and Choice One Bank.



More information on the organization is posted below.