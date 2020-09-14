Fenton Church Blesses Dozens Of Animals

September 14, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Dozens of household pets, many up for adoption, were recently blessed by a church in Fenton.



The fourth annual Pet Blessing and Prayers for Pet Owners event took place last Thursday at St. Mary Magdalen Orthodox Church in Fenton. The church teamed up with Adopt-A-Pet Fenton for the blessings which took place on the Feast Day of St. Mammas. St. Mammas is the patron saint of pets and animals. Prayers to the saint were said, and then all the animals were blessed with holy water and given a collar tag with a cross on it.



In addition to the four-legged friends brought by Adopt-A-Pet, 70 humans brought another 40 of their furry companions to the event. Dogs, cats, and a hedgehog were blessed outside to help maintain COVID-19 protocol.



Reverend Father Gabriel Bilas said, in a release, the the parish is grateful for the overwhelming response and love that has come from the community.