Fenton Parolee Facing New Charges For Child Sexually Abusive Material

January 23, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Fenton man already on parole for accosting a child for immoral purposes is facing new charges.



The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force announced the arrest of 23-year-old Jacob Yates. He’s charged with one count each of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.



Yates was already on parole and was arrested following an investigation in which digital evidence was seized from his possession. The investigation was initiated after a Michigan Department of Corrections residence visit for parole violations.



Yates was convicted in 2017 in Oakland County on charges of accosting a child for immoral purposes and possession of child sexually abusive material and was ordered to serve 5 years in prison.



Yates is due in 67th District Court on January 31st for a probable cause conference on the new charges.



The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet, noting there are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online. Anyone with information regarding possible child sexual exploitation is urged to report it to the CyberTipLine. Links are provided.