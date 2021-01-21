Fenton Resident Killed In Fatal Crash Identified

January 21, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Fenton resident killed in a weekend crash in the Upper Peninsula has been identified.



The crash involved three vehicles on US-41 near mile marker 102 in Michigamme Township at around 6pm last Saturday. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post and Deputies from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office responded.



Investigation determined that a red 2005 Pontiac Aztek driven by 20-year-old Charlotte Jenkins of Fenton and a 19-year-old passenger, a Brighton woman, were westbound on US-41 when Jenkins lost control of the vehicle and collided with two eastbound vehicles. Jenkins, who went by the name Cameron, suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash while the Brighton woman was hospitalized for what were described as serious injuries.



Jenkins was a third year computer engineering student at Michigan Tech University, which released a statement about the crash. Jenkins was involved in residence education and housing services at the University and served as the resident assistant for the “Women in Engineering” community in McNair Hall. Counselors were on hand Monday for students.



Two other motorists were also injured in the crash and transported for treatment of their injuries. The investigation was continuing.



A virtual celebration of Jenkins' life will be held on Saturday. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions to Michigan Tech be made in Cameron / Charlotte’s name at https://www.mtu.edu/givenow/ - follow the prompts to mark "Other," and in the box designate it for the "Cameron/Charlotte Jenkins memorial fund.” They plan an event at Michigan Tech later this year.