Fenton Woman Killed In Marquette County Crash

January 19, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Fenton woman was killed in a weekend crash in the Upper Peninsula.



The crash involved multiple vehicles on US-41 near mile marker 102 in Michigamme Township at around 6pm last Saturday. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post and Deputies from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office responded. Investigation determined that a red 2005 Pontiac Aztek driven by a 20-year-old Fenton woman and her 19-year-old passenger, a Brighton woman, were westbound on US-41 when the driver lost control of her vehicle and collided with two eastbound vehicles. The Fenton woman suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash while the Brighton woman was hospitalized for what were described as serious injuries. Two other motorists were also injured and transported for treatment of their injuries.



The investigation is continuing. Names have not been released.