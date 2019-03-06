Boil Water Advisory Issued For Some Fenton Businesses

March 6, 2019

A water main break has resulted in a boil water advisory being issued for some businesses in Fenton.



Five businesses served by Fenton city water on South Fenway Avenue are impacted following a water main valve break that was discovered this afternoon. City crews have made the necessary repairs but in the process, had to depressurize the system. Businesses located between 250 S. Fenway and 555 South Fenway are impacted and are being advised to boil drinking or cooking water for at least the next 48 hours or until test results come back clean for contamination. Officials say all impacted businesses have been notified and stress that the boil water advisory does not affect any other areas of the community. The City will advise when the boil water order has been lifted.



Further details are available in the attached press release. (JM)