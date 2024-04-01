Man Charged In Fenton Bank Robbery

April 1, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man has been charged in connection with a bank robbery in the City of Fenton.



38-year-old Brandon Lee Williams of Grand Blanc Township is charged with bank robbery, possession of a weapon by a felon, and false report of a bomb or harmful device.



The incident happened on March 19th at the Financial Plus Credit Union on Silver Parkway. Fenton Police were alerted to the incident after employees called 911 and said a man passed a note to a teller requesting money. Williams fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.



A tip by the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County led to the identification of a vehicle - which led Fenton Police, MSP, and the FBI to an address in Grand Blanc where Williams was taken into custody.



Williams is due to appear in 67th District Court in Genesee County on Thursday for a probable cause conference.