Fenton Art Walk This Weekend

July 12, 2019

The 10th annual Fenton Art Walk is set this weekend.



The popular event will take place Saturday from 10am to 7pm. The community event celebrates the arts and showcases local and regional talent with the visual art, music, entertainment, technology integrated art, and children’s activities. Artists display their work along the streets of Downtown Fenton or inside participating businesses and at local organizations.



The event is hosted by Southern Lakes Parks & Recreation Executive Director Vince Paris tells WHMI they estimate last year’s event drew about 4,000 visitors to the downtown area.

Meanwhile, Paris says they have a busy summer of activities in the communities the recreation organization serves the Cities of Fenton and Linden and Fenton Township.



The Fenton Farmers Market runs from 5 to 8pm every Thursday through Labor Day in front of Community Center, followed by a concert series from 7 to 8:30 at the Mill Pond next to Fenton City Hall. Paris says they also operate the Linden Farmers Market on Wednesdays from 5 to 8pm, which also runs through Labor Day. A smaller concert series is planned at the Linden Mill Pond Park during the month of August from 7 to 8:30pm on Wednesdays. Finally, a summer flea market is set on Saturday and Sunday, July 27th and 28th from 9am to 4pm at the corner of Torrey and Thompson Road at the Fenton Lanes Bowling Alley parking lot. Complete details on all of the summer activities can be found online through the link below. (JK)