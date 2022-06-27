Road Work Today In Fenton & Argentine Townships

June 27, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some road projects will impact traffic in Fenton and Argentine Townships.



The Genesee County Road Commission will be working on the shoulder of Silver Lake Road from Ripley Road to the Fenton City limits today. Two-way traffic will be maintained.



Also today in Fenton Township, the Road Commission will be performing ditch work on Hogan Road between Rolston Road and Lahring Road. The road will be closed to thru traffic between 7am and 4pm.



Finally in Argentine Township, limestone resurfacing will be done on Duffield Road between Herrington Road and Latson Road. The road will be closed to thru traffic. That work is scheduled today and tomorrow from 7am to 4pm.



The Road Commission advises that with all of the work, delays are likely and motorists should allow additional time to reach their destination.