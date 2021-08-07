Millage Renewal Approved For Fenton Area Public Schools

August 7, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An operating millage renewal was approved by voters for Fenton Area Public Schools.



Voters in Genesee, Livingston and Oakland Counties all cast ballots in Tuesday’s primary election. The proposal allows the school district to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills for a period of 9 years from 2022 to 2030. It was a renewal of a millage that expired with the 2021 tax levy.



The proposal won’t result in any tax increase for primary homeowners. The tax is only applied to non-homestead properties and the renewal is at the same rate. The millage currently funds about $5.8 (m) million of the school budget, which accounts for about 16% of the entire district budget.



Funds generated are used for general school operations and help pay for teachers, bus drivers and materials.