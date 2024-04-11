FEMA Warns False Disaster Claims Will be Prosecuted

April 11, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



We're less than a month from FEMA's deadline to apply for disaster assistance for last summer's severe weather. Now the agency is issuing a warning to those who file false claims.



The assistance is only for those who suffered damage or loss during severe storms, tornadoes and flooding between August 24-26, 2023. And it's only for those in Livingston, Ingham, Oakland and a handful of other counties.



FEMA warns anyone caught filing a false application can be charged with a felony and, if convicted, face a maximum 30-year prison term and up to $250,000 in fines.



Applicants who made a mistake when reporting damage or those misrepresenting losses may correct or cancel their claim by calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.



