FEMA to Offer Disaster Assistance Next Week in South Lyon

March 4, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be available to offer assistance to South Lyon residents and businesses affected by severe weather.



FEMA assistance includes grants for temporary housing and repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs, to help those impacted by the effects of heavy rain, strong winds, and tornados on August 24, 2023.



Beginning on Monday, March 11th, South Lyon residents and business owners who need help applying for FEMA assistance can stop by South Lyon City Hall, located at 335 S Warren Street. FEMA representatives will be there to answer questions and offer in-person assistance from 8:00 am to 6:30 pm daily.



The special services will be available at South Lyon City Hall through Saturday, March 16th.



Anyone who sustained losses in the City of South Lyon and other designated areas as a result of the storm can apply for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by using the FEMA App. If you have any questions, FEMA can be reached directly at 833-285-7448.



More information on applying for financial assistance can be found at the provided link.